A new children’s book by Austin-based author Kat Kronenberg debuted on Jan. 8. Love Big is the tale of animals who are working to make life better on their African savanna. At first, the animals – led by a moody Baboon – begin to turn on one another as they look out for only themselves, but soon learn that by helping each other and working together, they can restore their beloved home.

Kronenberg is an award-winning children’s author who visits schools all over Texas and beyond to meet with and read to children, always leaving her empowering message behind: we are so much better together.