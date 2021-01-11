NYOS (Not Your Ordinary School), a tuition-free, public charter school located in North Austin, has begun construction on a new campus facility, scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. The new campus will add 76,300 square feet of classroom and administrative space.

The new campus facility’s expansion consists of a new elementary school building, a new middle school building, renovations of the current Lamar Campus facilities for high school, a practice field, a gym and performance space options for the performing arts.

With the completion of the new campus, NYOS will nearly double its student enrollment to 2,000 students. Class sizes will stay the same, with a median of 18 students per class. With added classrooms, NYOS will be able to fill additional seats for the 2021-2022 school year in kindergarten, first grade, second grade, and sixth grade.

NYOS Charter School offers a PreK-12 program that challenges each learner with rigorous academics, innovative strategies and expectations for civic engagement. Student learning is optimized through research-based professional development, small class sizes, a year-round calendar and a commitment to meeting each individual student’s needs.