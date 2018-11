Austin author and illustrator Divya Srinivasan’s latest picture book, Little Owl’s Snow, hits bookshelves on Dec. 4. In this continuation of the Little Owl series, the main character learns about the seasons as the forest transitions from autumn to winter. Illustrated with cozy forests and playful woodland creatures, Srinivasan’s expressive language evokes a cheerful winter wonderland. Srinivasan’s picture books include Little Owl’s Night, Little Owl’s Day, Little Owl’s Snow, and Octopus Alone.