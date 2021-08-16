Austin Family
Gaylord Summer Fest
Challenger School Feb 2019

New Children’s Garden Opens

Around Austin

 

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently announced that the Alliance Children’s Garden, a new 2-acre recreational space within Butler Park, is officially open!

The new space features nature-play elements, musical-play equipment, and inter-generational amenities unlike any other park in the city. Kids and adults can relax on benches, swing on giant swings or play a giant game of chess. There are also plenty of opportunities to be active. Climb hills or climbing structures, duck through tunnels, play in the sand or splash in the splash pad.

