New Daycare

Primrose School of West Lake Hills held a grand opening celebration on Sept. 9, 2017. The event featured family-friendly activities and a raffle. But given the recent devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the school also collected donations of toiletries, dry food goods, socks, underwear and funds to support relief efforts.

“We are thrilled to be opening our third Primrose school in the Austin area,” says franchise owner Christy Black.

The school officially opened its doors to students on Aug. 21 and is poised to serve more than 160 local children and their families. Primrose School of West Lake Hills has nine private classrooms and three playgrounds. The school also features a garden for growing plants and studying nature.