New Daycare

Primrose School of West Lake Hills held a grand opening celebration on Sept. 9, 2017. The event featured family-friendly activities and a raffle. But given the recent devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the school also collected donations of toiletries, dry food goods, socks, underwear and funds to support relief efforts.
“We are thrilled to be opening our third Primrose school in the Austin area,” says franchise owner Christy Black.
The school officially opened its doors to students on Aug. 21 and is poised to serve more than 160 local children and their families. Primrose School of West Lake Hills has nine private classrooms and three playgrounds. The school also features a garden for growing plants and studying nature.
Date/Time Date(s) – 12/12/201510:00 am – 2:00 pm Location Primrose School of Crystal Falls Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: PrimroseCrystalFalls.com Phone Number: 512-259-6900 Additional Information: Please join Franchise Owners Jay and Robin Fischer, for a grand opening event to celebrate the official entrance of Primrose Schools® into Leander at the new Primrose School of […]
Stepping Stone School opened a new location in Kyle on June 5. The school is located at 1020 Lightfoot St. in the community of Plum Creek and features a hands-on STEAM curriculum room, three turfed playgrounds and an inground pool for swim lessons. “We look forward to a wonderful partnership with each and every family […]
The Goodwill Excel Center, the first public charter high school in Texas for individuals over age 26, has just honored two graduates with diplomas. The charter school, which opened its doors to 150 students on August 18, allows 19- to 50-year-old students to enroll with any number of earned credits from high school. At the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 07/28/2016 – 07/30/201610:00 am – 5:00 pm Location Austin Convention Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: firstintexas.org/uil/state-championship/ Phone Number: 210-529-0420 Additional Information: Summer is hot and robots are cool! Are you looking for FREE air-conditioned summer family fun? Come see robots competing in the first ever UIL robotics competition. See […]
Round Rock KinderCare held its grand opening event Aug. 19 with activities, giveaways and refreshments. Children helped color in a wall mural and applied temporary tattoos. Families enjoyed stories at the Book Nook. And the KinderCare team hosted guided tours of the new facility.
Austin nonprofit agency Manos de Cristo is set to help thousands of Central Texas children, pre-K through 5th grades with its annual Back-to-School program July 24-28. The program prepares low-income students for the school year by providing each child with two sets of new clothing, socks, underwear and a brand new backpack filled with school […]
Westlake Lessons is a new music education company that brings music educators to homes in West Lake Hills and surrounding communities. They have teachers for all instruments and levels of experience, for students as young as four years old. “Making music education convenient for busy families is the mission of our business,”explained founder Patrick White. […]
The Austin Area Alliance of Black School Educators named two educators African American Teacher of the Year at its annual scholarship banquet and award ceremony on May 22. In addition, five high school seniors were selected to receive $1,000 scholarship awards each. “The candidates this year are of the highest quality,”said Dr. Mary L. […]
Stepping Stone School announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art campus in Austin’s Southpark Meadows on March 2. The new campus features a heritage oak tree, naturally shaded outdoor play areas, enhanced security and Stepping Stone School’s nationally recognized Early Achievers curriculum. “Southpark Meadows is the perfect location for us to serve the preschool and […]
With a shared commitment to giving back and supporting student success, National PTA®and Children’s Bookstore teamed up to donate more than 1,200 new books to students at LCPL Nicholas S. Perez Elementary School in Austin Independent School District. National PTA and Children’s Bookstore presented the books to members of the Perez Elementary School PTA and […]
Factory Mattress has donated 32 mattresses to the Texas Baptist Children’s Home in Round Rock. This donation allows the home to serve an additional seven single-mother families and their children. “Factory Mattress is passionate about giving back to our community, and when we realized this organization had a need, we wanted to help,” said Steve […]