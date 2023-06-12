New Fitness Area and Exercise Equipment Open for Community Use

The Austin Parks Foundation (APF), Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), Neighborhood Partnering Program (NPP), and Highland Neighborhood Association (HNA) are proud to announce a new fitness area at TA Brown Neighborhood Park located in District 4 is now open to the community. The project was initiated through the City’s Community Activated Park Project Program and made possible through financial and construction support provided by APF and NPP, working in partnership with the HNA.

“TA Brown Neighborhood Park sits on 3 acres next to the newly constructed TA Brown Elementary School, and is heavily used by the school and the neighborhood,” said Andrew Cortes of the Highland Neighborhood Association. “Our neighborhood came together and determined that the highest priority for the park was to update the fitness amenities that previously existed from the 1960s. We are grateful for the assistance from Austin Parks Foundation, Austin Parks and Recreation and the City of Austin’s Neighborhood Partnering Program for helping us see this project through, from starting with design services to receiving funding and now completing construction.”

In the Fall of 2020, the HNA applied for Detailed Design Assistance through APF to help reimagine the fitness components at the TA Brown Neighborhood Park. With a refined plan and preliminary costs in hand, the neighborhood group was able to seek funding through APF and the City of Austin’s NPP.

In the Spring of 2021, NPP awarded TA Brown Neighborhood Park and has since committed over $135,000 toward the new exercise area and fitness equipment, accessible paths, tables, benches, and trash receptacles. Additionally, APF awarded the park a 2021 Community Grant as part of their ACL Music Festival Grants Program. Over $33,800 went towards the fitness area and park improvements; the APF design team provided construction and permit plans for implementation.

The goal of the ACL Music Festival Grants Program is to expand the reach of Austin City Limits Music Festival’s generosity. Community Impact Grants are designed for large-scale, community-initiated park improvement projects from $5,000 and up. These funds are meant to enable park adopters, park stewards, community gardeners, and other park stakeholder groups to make significant improvements to their local parks, trails, and green spaces.

The neighborhood group is currently working with PARD to increase the tree canopy for the entire park. Shade trees and irrigation will be installed this fall.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the project’s completion will take place in the fall. The park is located at 520 Northway Dr, Austin, TX 78752