Austin’s SaulPaul has released a new album for children ages 5 to 12. “All Star Anthems” promotes social and emotional learning and features collaborations with young musicians including Alexia (age 12), Lil Mike (age 11), Jack (age 7) and groups of students from across the country. Also joining in is 123 Andres, a Latin Grammy award winner, who lends his voice to the track “Home,” a song in English and Spanish that promotes unity and inclusion.



SaulPaul calls himself a “musician with a message.” His song “Rise” gained fans and airplay early in 2018, topping the charts on Sirius XM.

“I call successful living shining,” says SaulPaul. “This project is all about shining and living your best life. It’s is an album made for young people that features and highlights them. Being able to provide opportunities to young people and let them shine right now is just part of my DNA. It’s what I’m all about.”