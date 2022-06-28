New Picture Books

Local author Carmen Oliver has two new books coming out this fall. In “The Twilight Library,” illustrated by Miren Asiain Lora, the Night Librarian transports forest bugs and animals to the land of imagination with her magical tales. “Building an Orchestra of Hope: How Favio Chavez Taught Children to Make Music From Trash,” illustrated by Luisa Uribe, is a true story about a music teacher from Paraguay. He repurposes trash to build musical instruments for his students to play, lessening the hills of trash surrounding the community and offering hope for a better tomorrow.

You can now preorder both titles. “The Twilight Library” will be available Sept. 6 and “Building an Orchestra of Hope” will be available Oct. 25.