Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Basis Charter Enroll
Christmas at Gaylord Texan
Christmas at Gaylord Texan
Basis Charter Enroll
Challenger School Feb 2019

New Picture Books

Around Austin

William Still and His Freedom Stories, written and illustrated by Don Tate, is the first picture-book biography of the man considered the Father of the Underground Railroad. The book, published last month, has garnered starred reviews from both Kirkus Reviews and School Library Journal.

Don Tate also illustrated the new picture book release, Swish!: The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters, written by Suzanne Slade. This exuberant nonfiction picture book is a celebration of the Globetrotters’ breathtaking basketball moves and a history of their groundbreaking work to integrate professional basketball.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!