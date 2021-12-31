Austin Family
New Pool Facility Coming

Around Austin

Nitro swimming, which provides swim lessons and competitive swim lessons, is expanding south of Austin near Kyle and Buda. Work begins this year on a 40,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. The plan is to have swimmers in the water by September.

The new Nitro Kyle facility will boast two pools. A 25-yard, learn-to-swim pool will be UV-filtered and kept at a constant 88 degrees. Another full-size Olympic pool will contain 24 competitive swim lanes along with starting platforms, electronic timing and a scoreboard.

Nitro will be hosting competitions that accommodate up to 400-500 athletes, with plenty of room for spectators. (More information at nitroswim.com.)

