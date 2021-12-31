New Pool Facility Coming

Nitro swimming, which provides swim lessons and competitive swim lessons, is expanding south of Austin near Kyle and Buda. Work begins this year on a 40,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. The plan is to have swimmers in the water by September.

The new Nitro Kyle facility will boast two pools. A 25-yard, learn-to-swim pool will be UV-filtered and kept at a constant 88 degrees. Another full-size Olympic pool will contain 24 competitive swim lanes along with starting platforms, electronic timing and a scoreboard.

Nitro will be hosting competitions that accommodate up to 400-500 athletes, with plenty of room for spectators. (More information at nitroswim.com.)