Adventure sports are popular with Austin area families, and several new venues have announced openings or expansions this month.

Epic Fun opened in early November in Southwest Austin. The indoor venue offers laser tag, bumper cars, rock climbing, a ropes course and more.

Altitude Trampoline Park opens Nov. 17 in Round Rock. The indoor venue provides trampolines, a reaction timer wall, a ropes course and more.

Urban Air Adventure Park opened Oct. 20 in South Austin. The indoor venue offers trampolines, an indoor coaster, games, laser tag, bowling, a ropes course and more.

Crux Climbing Center says it will expand its facility in South Austin. The expansion, scheduled to open in early 2019, will include additional parking and allow for more fitness offerings.