New to Austin? A Month-by-Month Guide

Welcome to Austin! We’re happy you’re here. Kick off your oxfords and slip on some flip-flops. Austin wears its laid-back vibe year-round and likes its fun al-fresco. It’s a family and pet-friendly city that embraces, food, music and little bit of the weird. Read on for what to expect in Austin all year round.

January

It’s a new year in your new hometown. It’s winter in Texas—which might mean anything, so keep an eye on your weather app. It could be 70o and glorious under a cloudless sky or it could be drizzling slushies. If it’s the latter, the state will shut down. Buy milk and toilet paper. No one is going anywhere until the temp hits 40 (seriously).

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Celebrate the day off with a parade that runs from the University of Texas to the steps of the Texas State Capitol and ends at Huston-Tillotson University. At Huston-Tillotson, attendees will enjoy a festival with food and local musicians. The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival will be collecting canned food for the Central Texas Food Bank. www.mlkcelebration.com

February

Austin Marathon and Half Marathon

Lace-up the runners to see some of Austin’s iconic sites. Starting on Congress Avenue, participants will jog past the Capitol and more iconic sights. If this sound like too much for a Sunday morning, then register for the shorter, 5K. Costumes are welcome and there’s live music along the way. www.youraustinmarathon.com