A new floating waterpark on Lake Travis will open June 29, according to its owners. Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures will include floating obstacles, a private beach and boat shuttles servicing its base of operations. John Shipley and Brian George, the team that created Lake Travis Zipline Adventures, are launching the new destination.

Built for beginners to experts, the 600-foot water playground will offer such obstacles as climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, hurdles, balance beams and bridges. Other attractions will include a 14-foot climbing tower, a water slide, a springboard jumping tower and a 25-foot trampoline.

Hours of operation will be Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.