Starting this fall, all babies born at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center will receive their first Round Rock Express cap and a certificate of fandom, thanks to a new partnership announced recently.

“We’re thrilled to partner with St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center and give new parents in Round Rock a sweet memento from their hometown team,” says Express Senior Vice President of Marketing Laura Fragoso. “We hope this can be the first of many wonderful memories that the Round Rock Express and St. David’s make with these families. My daughter was born there and I know from personal experience what great care their labor and delivery team offer.”

Starting this fall, all newborn babies will be welcomed into the world with a newborn cap sporting the words “The Newest Round Rock Express Fan.” Parents are encouraged to share photos of their new arrivals with the hashtag #ExpressBabies.

“We are proud to team up with the Express on this initiative,” says Jeremy Barclay, chief executive officer of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. “Welcoming a new baby is an exciting time for any family, and we are looking forward to making it that much more special with these new welcome gifts. Dell Diamond is such a family-friendly space and it will be fun to see these St. David’s babies out at the stadium for years to come.”

The newborn cap program is an extension of a growing partnership between the Express and St. David’s HealthCare to welcome families to Dell Diamond. The two companies partnered up this season to introduce the Lactation Station, a private, air-conditioned room for nursing mothers located in the left-field corner of the stadium.

The Express will open the 2018 season at home on April 5 against the Memphis Redbirds. For more information on the Express, visit www.RoundRockExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.