NICU Evacuation

Seton Healthcare Family has announced that on Aug. 25, the Dell Children’s Neonatal ICU (NICU) and Pediatric ICU transport teams delivered seven babies from Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi to the Level 4 NICU at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

Driscoll Children’s alerted Dell Children’s leaders on Aug. 24 about the need for a transport due to Hurricane Harvey. The team transported the babies via air and ground.

“Being part of the Texas Hospital Association made it easy for us to communicate directly with Driscoll Children’s Hospital and partner to meet their needs,” says Deb Brown, COO, Dell Children’s. “Driscoll Children’s did an excellent job of alerting us early and giving us time to get there. Their foresight was excellent and we’re honored to help care for their patients in this time of need.”

The Corpus Christi NICU babies will remain at Dell Children’s until it is safe for them to return home.