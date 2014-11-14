NICU Evacuation

Around Austin |

NICU Evacuation

Seton Healthcare Family has announced that on Aug. 25, the Dell Children’s Neonatal ICU (NICU) and Pediatric ICU transport teams delivered seven babies from Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi to the Level 4 NICU at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.

Driscoll Children’s alerted Dell Children’s leaders on Aug. 24 about the need for a transport due to Hurricane Harvey. The team transported the babies via air and ground.

“Being part of the Texas Hospital Association made it easy for us to communicate directly with Driscoll Children’s Hospital and partner to meet their needs,” says Deb Brown, COO, Dell Children’s. “Driscoll Children’s did an excellent job of alerting us early and giving us time to get there. Their foresight was excellent and we’re honored to help care for their patients in this time of need.”

The Corpus Christi NICU babies will remain at Dell Children’s until it is safe for them to return home.

 

Related Articles

Not Alone:  Serving the Emotional Side for NICU Parents

by Sherida Mock In the summer of 2000, Kelli Kelley was 24 weeks pregnant when she went into labor driving home from work. That unexpected premature birth of her son launched Kelley on a journey that led her to found Hand to Hold, a nonprofit that provides support for families with babies in the neonatal […]

Hand to Hold Baby Shower – Expecting a Bright Future for NICU Families

Date/Time Date(s) – 11/14/201411:00 am – 1:30 pm Location Austin Country Club Categories Family Events Cost: Varying scholarship levels available Website: www.handtohold.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: A beloved tradition, the baby shower celebrates the pending arrival of a new family member, but sometimes the arrival is too soon. For parents whose babies are born […]

DELL CHILDREN’S ANNOUNCES NEW VISITOR RESTRICTIONS FOR FLU SEASON

To keep patients safe during flu season, which typically runs from early November through February, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas will not allow brothers, sisters and other children who are age 12 or younger to visit patients in the hospital. The same restriction will apply to children age 13 to 17 who are not patient […]

Nominate a NICU Hero

Hand to Hold, an Austin-based nonprofit, is hosting its third annual NICU Heroes program to find and honor professionals who care for families in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Winning awardees will receive a trophy, a certificate and a $2,500 donation made in their name to the pediatric healthcare charity of their choice. To nominate […]

Hospital Anniversary

On June 30, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas celebrated 10 years of providing care to the region’s most sick and critically injured babies, toddlers and teens. The facility now serves a 46-county area and is the only Pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center in Central Texas. “It is a nice milestone for us, and […]

March for Babies Brings Community Together

by Sherida Mock Meet the Delinos: a Round Rock family serving as this year’s March for Babies ambassadors. Mom Rachel and dad Roman welcomed their son River, now 6, when he was only 28 weeks gestational age. River’s premature birth launched the family’s involvement with the March of Dimes, and that involvement only deepened when […]

CTMC Babyfest

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/27/20141:00 pm – 4:00 pm Location Central Texas Medical Center Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: www.ctmc.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: This event provides new moms, expecting moms and those considering pregnancy a chance to become familiar with the latest in products and services for moms and babies. The event will […]

Flu Season Protocol

Dell Children’s Medical Center began enforcing its flu season protocol at the end of October and will continue until March 2016.  To keep patients safe during flu season, all visitors must pass a screening process at the hospital’s main entrance to ensure that they are healthy enough to visit. In addition, the hospital will not […]

Children Lost to Abuse and Neglect

In recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Dell Children’s Child Abuse Team and its local partners honored children lost to abuse and neglect in a remembrance ceremony on Friday, April 8. Representatives from The Center for Child Protection, local law enforcement, hospital chaplains and a local survivor of child abuse were […]

Camp For All Visits Dell Children’s

Camp For All, a non-profit that helps children and adults with illnesses and special needs, brought the experience of summer camp to patients and families at Dell Children’s Medical Center in August. Various camp activities were set up throughout the hospital for children too sick to attend outdoor summer camps this year. During the day-long […]

Huggies Nursing Advisory Council

Kelli Kelley, founder and executive director of Austin-based Hand to Hold, has been selected by Kimberly-Clark to serve as a member of its recently-launched Huggies Nursing Advisory Council. Hand to Hold is an organization that provides support for parents with children in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Kelley was interviewed for Austin Family magazine in […]

CTMC to Host 5th Annual Babyfest

Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) in San Marcos plans to host its 5th annual BabyFest on Sunday, July 27. The event hopes to provide new moms, expecting moms and those considering pregnancy a chance to become familiar with the latest in products and services for moms and babies. “Within Hays County we have so many […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!