Seton Medical Center Austin (SMCA) cut the ribbon on a new partnership with Hand to Hold that will provide families with in-hospital support before, during and after neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stays and infant loss. With a medically-fragile child in the NICU, many parents find they need support emotionally, physically, financially and psychologically.

SMCA’s new Hand to Hold Ambassador Program is designed to meet the unique needs of its NICU families. Led by a Hand to Hold Ambassador, the program will offer: