Last week, Santa Claus stopped by Seton Medical Center Austin (SMCA) to bring holiday cheer to parents and their babies born too early and too small in size to go home for the holidays. Babies that could be dressed were dolled up in holiday outfits, and staff volunteered their time and talents to host special activities for families. SMCA is a Level 3 NICU, providing skilled, compassionate care for our newest Central Texans and their families.

Photo: Three-day old baby La’nae Edwards gets a sweet visit from Santa at Seton Medical Center Austin’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Baby La’nae was born eight weeks before her due date – an early Christmas gift for her family!