Nitro Swimming opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art swim center in Kyle, Texas, with 40,000 square feet dedicated to swimming. The main competition pool provides 23 lanes of swimming in 88-degree water. The new aquatics destination offers indoor swimming and access to high-performance training in Austin and the surrounding areas.

Nitro offers once and twice-a-week group options all the way up to high-performance training to students age six months to adult.