No-Cost Counseling

Austin Child Guidance Center (ACGC) has received a $260,000 grant from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division (CJD) for Spanish-speaking children and families who have been witnesses or victims of crime or abuse. ACGC says the grant will ensure clients receive vital counseling services at no cost to them.

Because over half of ACGC’s clients are Hispanic, its staff and therapists are bilingual and communicate in the client’s preferred language–whether Spanish, English or both.

ACGC also says it can provide psychological evaluations for children at no cost, as well as a case manager to help families find essential services in the community, such as employment, housing and food assistance.

For more information, contact the Austin Child Guidance Center at 512-451-2242 or visit www.austinchildguidance.org.