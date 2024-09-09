Nominate A Favorite Teacher

Nominations for the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are now open to all Texas public school professionals and close on October 7, 2024. Teachers, counselors, principals, early childhood centers, school boards and districts can win cash prizes for their outstanding work.

All state-certified public-school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible for the awards program, as well as Texas early childhood education centers and schools.

Anyone can nominate their favorite Texas educator at heblovesteachers.com/nominate/. Eligibility is not dependent on proximity to H-E-B store locations. Nomination categories include:

Teacher

School Counselor

Principal

Early Childhood Facility

School Board

School District

Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders throughout the state. Ten winners—six teachers, two counselors and two principals—along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts, will be announced at an awards ceremony in May 2025. Each award recipient’s school will also receive a matching grant.