The owners of ThunderCloud Subs presented its largest single donation ever from the proceeds of the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot — $350,000 — to Caritas of Austin today. ThunderCloud has now raised nearly $3.8 million over the Trot’s 28-year history.

The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot, Austin’s Thanksgiving Day tradition, is a five-mile run, one-mile walk and Kids K, all taking place outside the Long Center for the Performing Arts. More than 20,000 people participated in the Trot this year, with all proceeds benefiting Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit that works to prevent and end homelessness in Austin.

“Every year we are overjoyed to present Caritas with the Trot proceeds,” says Mike Haggerty, co-owner of ThunderCloud Subs, run director for the Trot and Caritas board member emeritus. “That’s no small feat, and we are honored and humbled to receive the continued support of the Austin community for our event and for Caritas of Austin.”