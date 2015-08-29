Nutrition App

Whole Kids Foundation recently launched Starting with Soil, a free tablet-based organic education app, to help kids and parents to learn what it looks and feels like to grow food.

The app functions as an interactive story in four chapters. The first three chapters demonstrate how nature creates soil and how long this process takes, the importance of pollinators, and the critical roles that animals, the weather, microorganisms and cover crops play in organic farming. The final chapter presents ways families can explore organic education at home, in school, in the community or while they shop.

“We wanted to create a playful way to help kids understand the importance of healthy soil and see first-hand the roles that plants, animals and people play in keeping it balanced,” says Nona Evans, president and executive director of Whole Kids Foundation. “We think it’s critical kids understand where food comes from, the process it goes through to land on our plates and the significant effects these processes have on our environment, communities and bodies.”

The app is available through Google Play and the App Store.