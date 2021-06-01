NYOS Opens New Campus

NYOS (Not Your Ordinary School), a tuition-free, public charter school, is completing construction of its new campus facility that will open for the 2021-2022 school year. Located in North Austin, the new 76,300 square foot campus will allow more than 370 additional students to enter its doors this August.

Since its establishment in 1998, NYOS Charter School has grown from just over 100 students to more than 1,000 students in pre-K to 12th grade. The school has seen steady growth over the years and has drawn in families due to initiatives like a year-round calendar, individualized student learning opportunities and small class sizes of just 18 students per class.

The brand new campus facility will include a new elementary building, a new middle school building, a practice field, a gym and performing arts space. Additionally, NYOS Charter School’s current Lamar Campus will be renovated to exclusively serve its high school students.