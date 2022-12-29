Now

Haunted or not, the bright red awnings of what’s now Madrone Coffee Co. will catch your eye as you enter its old gravel driveway. The Old Rock Store State Historical Medallion is secured onto the limestone façade next to the wooden entry door. Madrone Coffee Co. has made the building its own, but the integrity of the old architecture remains. The original fireplace is still just as inviting, begging you to grab a seasonal latte and cozy up. Pop over on a Saturday morning and catch Frida’s Cocina food truck for breakfast or lunch and let the kids play on the playscape. The original Old Rock Store may be long gone, but a rich history is soaked into the limestone walls of this historic Austin landmark where past meets present.