WAITRESS, the Tony-nominated musical premiering at Bass Concert Hall in January, is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement. The “Search for Lulu” will take place in Austin on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the McCullough Theatre, 2375 Robert Dedman Dr.

Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4’ 2” and no older than 5 years and 3 months. The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up. Each girl chosen will perform in four performances during the one-week engagement.

WAITRESS tells the story of “Jenna”, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.” The character of “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4- to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene.

Sign up link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0a4fa8a62fa7f49-lulu2

More info: https://austin.broadway.com/LuluAuditions