Austin Classical Guitar has received $75,000 from an anonymous donor to start a fund in support of its celebrated Lullaby Project, which pairs pregnant women and new mothers with professional musicians to create personal, one-of-a-kind lullabies for their babies.

The organization has worked with Annunciation Maternity Home, Any Baby Can, Travis County Jail and the People’s Community Clinic. New partners include the Salvation Army’s Austin Shelter for Women and Children, and Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

“This has been a gentle way of giving voice and support for individuals in stressful and often scary situations,” says Matthew Hinsley, Executive Director of Austin Classical Guitar. “The stories and songs are really powerful.”

The Lullaby Project was originally created by Carnegie Hall in New York. Austin Classical Guitar joined the program in 2014. Selected pieces from the project are available at Carnegie Hall Lullaby on SoundCloud. For more information about the project, visit carnegiehall.org/lullaby.