Beauty in Bold

The Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum is a world-class outdoor museum that is very family-friendly.. In 1985 sculptor and UT art professor Charles Umlauf and his wife Angeline donated their home, studio, and 168 sculptures next to Zilker Park to the City of Austin. The land is xeriscaped featuring landscaping and gardening that reduces the need for water via irrigation. Staff and volunteers maintain the Umlauf, which features a pond, waterfalls, and native plants. Some of the sculptures are bronze and meant to be touched—a departure from most museums with their “don’t touch” rules. Discover other bold pieces like “The Pointed Sphere,” a 30″-diameter limestone and glass orb by the late Texas artist Damian Priour. Located at 605 Azie Morton Rd., the museum also hosts Family Day at the Umlauf on the second Sunday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. The day is designed for families and friends to explore and create with a line-up of kid-friendly activities and performances. For more information, visit umlaufsculpture.com.

Giants on Land

Austin Art in Public Spaces (AIPP), established in 1985, made Austin the first Texas city to commit 2% of all construction project budgets to allocating art for the site. AAIP collaborates with artists to provide original art for the airport, convention center, libraries, police stations, recreation centers, and streetscapes. A great way to see many of these public art pieces is to take the walkable, self-guided downtown tour of 32 art stops, ranging east of N. Lamar Blvd. and north of Lady Bird Lake. Free AIPP downtown walking tours can be accessed on Google Maps.