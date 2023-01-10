Outstanding Counseling Programs in RRISD

Five schools in the Round Rock Independent School district were recently recognized for having outstanding counseling programs on campus. The counseling programs at Laurel Mountain and Spicewood elementary schools as well as Canyon Vista, Grisham and Pearson Ranch middle schools were named 2022 Lone Star State School Counselor Association (LSSSCA) Award Winners.

The award recognizes campuses for displaying dedication and demonstrating outstanding comprehensive counseling programs that are data-driven, focused on goal completion and aligned to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) National Model. Recipients undergo a strenuous application process that culminates their year-long work of implementing the best practices of a comprehensive, developmental school counseling program.