LifeSteps of Williamson County will host its 2nd annual Overdose Awareness Day with a memorial walk and flower release on Aug. 19 in Round Rock. Organizers hope to raise awareness about the problem of drug overdose and prevent drug-related deaths in Williamson County.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encourages to bring photos of loved ones lost for the memorial wall.

Speakers will include local officials and national authorities on drug overdose prevention. The event takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Pavilion in Old Settler’s Park. Registration is encouraged.