Child Care

Kiddie Academy recently opened its newest location, at 5080 N. AW Grimes Blvd. in Round Rock. The new facility offers a full food service menu, three outdoor play areas, secured entry and educational based technology in every classroom.
This is the second location for owner Eric Ng, whose first Kiddie Academy operates in Pflugerville. Both locations are NAEYC accredited.
“We are thrilled to expand the Kiddie Academy brand in the Austin area,” says Ng. “We would not be able to achieve this great success without the continued support of the surrounding community, and the dedication of our staff.”
For more information, call 512-270-9988.
