Female athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities participated on Sept. 16, 2017, in a “Miss America”-style pageant. The third annual Miss Sweetheart Special Needs Pageant was held in Lakeway and featured contestants competing in formal wear, party wear, Sunday dresses, a “pretty in pink” category and an interview.
Judges included Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, Travis County Constable Carlos Lopez and Round Rock Assistant Police Chief Alain Babin.
Related Articles
Date/Time Date(s) – 06/10/20177:00 pm Location Huston-Tillotson University Categories Family Events Cost: $5-15 Website: bit.ly/2pBWWyf Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Greater East Austin Youth Association (G.E.A.Y.A.) hosts its annual Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant. This year’s event will focus on promoting STEM education and connect our community to the hallowed grounds rooted in historical East […]
A statewide report on Texas health ranked three Austin-area counties favorably. Of 237 counties ranked, Williamson County came in third place, Hays County in fifth and Travis County ninth. The report, released in late March by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), underscores that where we live […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/30/20176:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location AISD Performing Arts Center Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: CHACHIP@austintexas.gov Phone Number: 512-972-5862 Additional Information: Everyone should have the chance to make choices that lead to a long and healthy life regardless of background, education or income. Good health begins at home, in our neighborhoods, […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/31/20156:30 pm – 8:00 pm Location Austin City Hall Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: http://www.austintexas.gov/healthforum Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The public is invited to attend the Community Health Assessment (CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) forum to build on the initial comprehensive community health planning effort to measurably improve the […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 07/18/20159:00 am – 12:00 pm Location Mueller Lake Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: tcsheriff.org Phone Number: 512-854-7786 Additional Information: Sheriff’s Office Family Field Day, Saturday July 18! Come join the Travis County Sheriff’s Office as they host a FREE, fun morning of activities that encourage families to be healthy and […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 06/24/20147:00 pm Location Elgin High School Categories Family Events Cost: $5 and $3 Website: elgintxchamber.com Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: $5 for adults $3 for child 12 and under 512-285-4515 View More Calendar Listings Loading Map…. Elgin High School14000 County Line Rd. – ElginEvents 30.367088 -97.405830
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/08/20149:00 am – 4:00 pm Location Camp Mabry Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: https://www.disabilityrightstx.org/events/womenvetconnect2014 Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: 2nd Annual Women’s VetConnect Conference Saturday, November 8, 2014, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Camp Mabry, Headquarters Building 8 A FREE one-day special event for women with disabilities who have served in […]
Austin ISD Board of Trustees President Vincent Torres announced at a news conference December 3 that the board will consider Interim Superintendent Paul Cruz for the permanent superintendent position. In a statement from the board, Torres said trustees had received “significant community support” for Cruz. “The board consensus at this time is to change the process […]
More than 500 elementary school students from across the Austin area volunteered to visit the Omni Southpark Hotel to decorate Christmas trees with homemade decorations created in each of their classes. The decorated trees were given to underprivileged families in the Austin area who could not afford a Christmas tree this season. The event was sponsored by Omni […]
The Travis County Youth Show (TCYS) took place Jan. 14 – 17 at the Travis County Expo Center. After months of daily work, children ages 9 – 18 showed and auctioned off their animals and exhibits. According to Troy Wenzel, past president of TCYS, this year’s show involved about 800 livestock and 1,700 youth fair […]
At the recent Parenting Media Association (PMA) awards ceremony, Sherida Mock, Editor of Austin Family Magazine, was presented with two awards for articles showcasing her writing. In awarding a Gold Award for Sherida’s November 2015 interview, “Coming Home,” the judges said, “This emotional interview explores the challenges and rewards that came with welcoming Zoe (a deaf girl) into the Rarus family.” Sherida also took home the Bronze […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/01/201412:00 pm – 1:30 pm Location Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austintx.gov/department/police Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Austin Police Explorers will serve as role models by discussing the program. This will allow participants to ask questions of youth from their age groups. APD’s Assistant Chief Jessica Robledo […]