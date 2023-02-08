Pancake Day at Kerbey Lane Cafe

Kerbey Lane’s special pancake of the month for February will be the Beignet Pancake–a crisp buttermilk pancake topped with an espresso glaze and powdered sugar. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, which also happens to be Pancake Day.

Mardi Gras is the day that precedes Ash Wednesday, typically spent feasting before beginning Lent. Also sometimes called Shrove Tuesday, the holiday is meant to be used as the last chance to use up any eggs and fats before embarking on Lent.

In addition to being a delicious way to celebrate Pancake Day, ordering the Beignet Pancake at Kerbey Lane during the month of February also supports local nonprofit Good Work Austin through the Kerbey Kindness platform.