Paragon Prep School in Austin Opens Brand-New, State-of-the-Art Campus

Paragon Prep opened a brand-new state-of-the-art campus to serve ages 3 through middle school students and features innovative learning environments that provide ample space for enhanced learning.

The new building provides space to serve more families and enhance the educational experience for students, with dedicated spaces for technology, art, and music.

Paragon prep encourages students to be engaged and challenged every day to learn to think logically and independently, value honesty, self-reliance and respect for others, and apply their learning to real-world situations.

The private school is known for excellent academics, small class sizes, personal attention for each student, and strong partnerships between parents, teachers, students, and staff.

Beyond the classroom, Paragon Prep students encourages students to build on their success in sports, the arts, clubs, and community service.

Founded in 1997, Paragon Prep School is a private, nonsectarian, coeducational day school that provides an enriched, one-year advanced, and highly challenging education for students.

Check out their website to learn more about their new state-of-the-art campus at www.paragonprep.com/.