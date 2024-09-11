Paragon Prep School in Austin to Celebrate New Campus with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Sept. 26

The celebration will include activities for the whole family, including food, face painting, petting zoo, and more

WHAT: On Thursday, Sept. 26 from 3-6 p.m., Paragon Prep will be celebrating the opening of its new campus on Great Northern Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the grand opening celebration, the local community is invited to meet Paragon Prep teachers and tour the brand-new state-of-the-art campus and innovative learning environments. This campus will serve Pre-K through eighth-grade students.

The grand opening event will also feature food from local restaurants and vendors, petting zoo, face painting, music, playground time, balloon animals, and more. In attendance will be members of Paragon Prep’s parent company, Spring Education Group, including CEO Michael Collins, Regional Director Michael Anna, and Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth Kelly Woods. Eric Hale, Manager of Education and Workforce Policy at the Austin Chamber of Commerce, will also join in on the celebration.

Founded in 1997, Paragon Prep School is a private, nonsectarian, coeducational day school that provides an enriched, one-year advanced, and highly challenging education for students. The private school is known for excellent academics, small class sizes, personal attention for each student, and strong partnerships between parents, teachers, students, and staff. Beyond the classroom, Paragon Prep students are able to build on their success in sports, the arts, clubs, and community service.

The new campus is currently enrolling. Those interested in enrolling can attend the event or visit the school’s website for more information and to schedule a private tour.

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2024

3:00-6:00 p.m.

WHERE: 7944 Great Northern Blvd.

Austin, TX 78757