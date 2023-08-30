Paramount Theater

Then

The doors of the four-story neoclassical theater first swung open in October 1915, boasting the name The Majestic Theatre. On opening night, then-Mayor A. P. Wooldridge gave a speech, calling the venue “…the last word in theater architecture, having real benefaction to the town.” The theater’s first marquee displayed an entry fee of 20 cents. It was modern and led Austin forward in style. In fact, it wasn’t long before the wide dirt road out front (Congress Avenue) later became Austin’s first paved road. Those inviting doors drew in performers like Houdini, Charlie Chaplin and Katharine Hepburn. Paramount Pictures purchased and revamped the theater in 1930, and they erected the Paramount blade, a 75-foot-high sign boasting the theater’s name, topped with a sunburst of bright lights.