Con Mi Madre has been awarded a grant of $50,000 to grow its parent leadership and engagement program, which helps parents develop marketable job skills. The grant was made by the Hispanic Impact Fund, a program of the Austin Community Foundation.
Con Mi Madre has been awarded a grant of $50,000 to grow its parent leadership and engagement program, which helps parents develop marketable job skills. The grant was made by the Hispanic Impact Fund, a program of the Austin Community Foundation.
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine