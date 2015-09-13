Park Cleanup

Austin Parks Foundation has announced its next citywide volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, will occur on Saturday, November 4, 2017.
During It’s My Park Day, thousands of Austinites will work to improve and transform parks, trails and greenbelts throughout Austin. Volunteer projects will include tree mulching, root collar clearing, habitat restoration and trail maintenance, as well as park and creek cleanups. In the spring, It’s My Park Day’s 3,200 volunteers produced a total of 10,000 hours of labor across almost 100 projects. That’s equivalent to seven park maintenance employees working full-time for a year.
For more information and to register, please visit It’s My Park Day.
Date/Time Date(s) – 09/13/20159:00 am – 11:00 am Location The Oasis Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: keepaustinbeautiful.org/program/lake-travis-underwater-cleanup Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Keep Austin Beautiful, Travis County, and Colorado River Alliance team up annually for the biggest scuba diving and shoreline cleanup in Texas. Cleanups are followed by a volunteer party featuring free lunch, […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 03/05/2016All Day Location Dittmar Rec Center Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austinparks.org/volunteer/impd/ Phone Number: 512-477-1566 Additional Information: Our biggest city-wide volunteer event is It’s My Park Day, and is always held the first Saturday of March. Each year, thousands of volunteers work to improve parks and greenbelts throughout the city. Register your […]
Keep Austin Beautiful will host its annual city-wide Clean Sweep event on Saturday, April 8. The event includes over 130 service projects in one day. Volunteers are still needed to help with the volunteer appreciation party at Huston-Tillotson University beginning at 11:30 a.m. In addition, several cleanup sites still need volunteers. Party volunteer tasks include coordinating the unique […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 09/11/201611:30 am – 1:30 pm Location The Oasis on Lake Travis Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: keepaustinbeautiful.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Cleanups are followed by a volunteer party featuring free lunch, music, and children’s activities. All volunteers receive a free t-shirt. View More Calendar Listings Loading Map…. […]
The holidays are a time of family gathering, celebration and tradition. One tradition that many Austin residents are fond of is decorating the ashe juniper (mountain cedar) trees along Loop 360. Unfortunately, the practice of decorating those trees means many decorations stay up well after the holiday season. Removing the leftover decorations is a priority for […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/29/20165:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location Mitte Carriage House Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: austinfilmfestival.com Phone Number: 512-478-4795 Additional Information: Do you have a love for film and want to help a great organization? We are in need of volunteers to help us prepare for the 2016 Austin Film Festival & […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 08/30/20165:00 pm – 8:00 pm Location Mitte Carriage House Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: austinfilmfestival.com Phone Number: 512-478-4795 Additional Information: Do you have a love for film and want to help a great organization? We are in need of volunteers to help us prepare for the 2016 Austin Film Festival & […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 04/09/20169:00 am Location All over Austin (after party at festival beach) Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: keepaustinbeautiful.org/program/clean-sweep Phone Number: 512-391–0617 Additional Information: Join over 4,000 volunteers for the Keep Austin Beautiful 2016 Clean Sweep, the largest annual city-wide service day spanning 130+sites throughout the greater Austin area. The network of cleanups […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 05/07/20158:15 pm Location Republic Square Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austinparks.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Titles are subject to change. Movies in the Park Movies in the Park is a series of free films brought to you by the Austin Parks Foundation, and presented by the #1 movie theater […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 11/05/201612:00 am Location All Austin Parks Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austintexas.gov/parks Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: We are hosting projects like clean-ups, tree mulching and planting, and educational opportunities in parks all over the city. We need YOU to help us spruce up Austin’s parks trails and green spaces, so […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 05/14/20158:30 pm Location Republic Square Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austinparks.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: Titles are subject to change. Movies in the Park Movies in the Park is a series of free films brought to you by the Austin Parks Foundation, and presented by the #1 movie theater […]
Date/Time Date(s) – 09/14/20176:30 pm – 10:00 pm Location Pease District Park Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: austinparks.org/movies Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Air Guitar Contest starts at 6:30 p.m.! Movies in the Park is a series of free films brought to you by Austin Parks Foundation in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and […]