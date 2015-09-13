Park Cleanup

Austin Parks Foundation has announced its next citywide volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, will occur on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

During It’s My Park Day, thousands of Austinites will work to improve and transform parks, trails and greenbelts throughout Austin. Volunteer projects will include tree mulching, root collar clearing, habitat restoration and trail maintenance, as well as park and creek cleanups. In the spring, It’s My Park Day’s 3,200 volunteers produced a total of 10,000 hours of labor across almost 100 projects. That’s equivalent to seven park maintenance employees working full-time for a year.

For more information and to register, please visit It’s My Park Day.