Park Improvements

As a part of their Austin City Limits Music Festival Grants Program, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) granted a total of $130,000 in funding to enhance various Austin parks and outdoor community spaces.

“Through all the change our city has seen over the past several months, parks have proven to be more vital than ever. The commitment of Adopt-A-Park leaders and community members to improving and maintaining our green spaces over the years has allowed for everyone to enjoy those very parks this year,” said Ladye Anne Wofford, Chief Mission Officer at APF. “Park equity is always top of mind for us, and we’re honored to financially support community-initiated projects across our city.”

The fall 2020 Community Grants, designed to support large, community-initiated improvement projects, were divided between four Austin parks across the city:

Gus Garcia District Park in Northeast Austin: $50,000 for the construction of a new basketball court

Kendra Page Neighborhood Park in Southeast Austin: $40,000 for the creation of a new perimeter trail and water fountain

Perry Neighborhood Park in Northwest Austin: $25,000 to match funds for the construction of a new artificial turf soccer field

Patterson Neighborhood Park in East Austin: $5,000 for improvements to their baseball field

APF is also proud to announce they will provide Pease District Park with $10,000 for the installation of signage in a new contemplative space that Pease Park describes as “acknowledging our history of slavery, segregation, and exclusion in order to create a public space that is welcoming to all.”