The Austin Parks Foundation just celebrated the opening and completion of St. John Park’s redevelopment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late March. St. John Park underwent a complete overhaul after receiving a $100,000 grant from the Austin Parks Foundation (APF). The Northeast Austin project broke ground in November 2018.

All told, over $450,000 was put toward the park’s redevelopment. The APF grant combined with funding from the City of Austin’s 2012 Bond funding, additional funds from APF and a community gift from Sunrise Mini Mart supported the transformation of the park. The project includes an entry plaza, park info kiosk, water fountain, pavilion, playscape and swings.

Photo by Adrienne Dever