Austin Parks Foundation has announced grants of over $170,000 to improve five Austin parks, trails and green spaces. Projects include new playground equipment, improved community pools, school parks, sports fields and more.

Beneficiaries of the grants include Mabson Fields ($50,000 for new bleachers and shade structures), Patterson Park ($50,000 for new playground equipment and seating), Barrington School Park ($27,000 for greater access and usability), Friends of Deep Eddy ($25,000 for a new water well) and Murchison Pool ($20,000 for a new playscape).