The southern end of Pease Park will receive a major overhaul starting in 2020. Pease Park Conservancy has announced the design plans for the 13 southernmost acres, labeled Kingsbury Commons. The conservancy, in partnership with the City of Austin and Austin-based Ten Eyck Landscape Architects, plan to create a recreational hub for park goers.

“This project will transform the lower 13 acres of the park, while maintaining its natural integrity and historic character,” says Heath Riddles, Pease Park Conservancy CEO. Highlights of the renovation include new children’s play areas, a larger splash pad, restored picnic tables, new benches, new basketball and volleyball courts, improved accessibility and a new multi-use facility. The project is made possible in part by a $9.7 million gift from the Moody Foundation. For more information, visit peasepark.org.