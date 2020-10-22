Park & Watch Family-Friendly Drive-in Movies!

Do512 and CapMetro have partnered to host a drive-in movie at a different location around Austin on Fridays in October. These are intended to be a safe, fun way to get out to enjoy the fall evenings and watch a classic film favorite.

Catch Disney’s “Coco” at 507 Calles St. on Friday, Oct. 23 or The Addams Family at the Long Center on Oct. 30. Movies start at sunset; arrive as early as 6 pm.

All City of Austin COVID safety recommendations will be in place. Attendees will not be allowed to roam outside their cars except to use facilities and will be required to wear a mask when walking to and from your car.

You can also enter for a chance at free tickets! Visit www.do512.com/park-and-watch.