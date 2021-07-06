Pease Park Renovations

The newly-renovated, southern seven acres of Pease Park is now open! It features several new amenities you can play in, on, and around this summer, focusing on nature play.

RELAX IN THE TREEHOUSE

Wind your way through Pease Park’s forested hillside to find the new treehouse, lie down on the large net inside, look up to the clouds and listen to summer sounds.

SPLASH IN THE WATER FEATURE

Bring your bathing suit and sunscreen to run through the new dancing jets at Kingsbury Commons.

CLIMB ON THE PLAYGROUND

Find your footing on the new natural wood playground equipment, climb up to the top of the logs and enjoy Pease Park from a new perspective.

PICK UP A GAME AT THE BASKETBALL COURT

Shoot hoops or do the hoola hoop on our new basketball/sport court.

UNWIND ON THE PATIO

Have a seat on the new patio recently added to the renovated Tudor Cottage.

ATTEND A STORYTIME

The next family-friendly Summer Storytime happens July 20 at 7:30 p.m. with a reading of Dusk Explorers by local author Lindsay Leslie! Register ahead at bit.ly/3xcv585.