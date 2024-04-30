Peaches, Whimsy & Wonder: Day Trips to Fun Events

Drive down I-35 or Mopac and you’ll see that Austin is growing and changing fast. According to the Business Journal, the Austin metro area (which includes suburbs like Round Rock and Georgetown) was the fastest-growing area in the country between 2020-22. With all the people, activities and events going on in Austin every day it can be easy to overlook fun things going on just outside the city limits. Austin outgrowth suburbs like Liberty Hill and Kyle still have that small-town feel, plus they are close enough to visit for an afternoon. Driving a little way out of the city to escape the traffic and congestion might be just what your family needs. If you’re looking for some fun on the outskirts of Austin this month, check out these events.
Taylor Fest – May 4th, Taylor, TX
Taylor, TX, a small town about 30 miles northeast of Austin, hosts Taylor Fest on the first Saturday in May. And no, this festival has nothing to do with Taylor Swift! Head to the Heritage Square in historic downtown Taylor to enjoy live music, cultural performances, art displays and more. Organizers invite everyone to, “come together to celebrate unity, promote economic growth and create a brighter future for Taylor.” The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. so you will have plenty of time to shop the local vendors, watch a live music performance and experience some of the diverse culture Taylor has to offer.
400 N Main St, Taylor, TX 76574
www.taylortx.gov/958/Taylor-Fest
Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza – May 17th-19th, Kyle, TX
You don’t have to be named Kyle to have a blast at Kyle Fair this May. Although, if you are named Kyle, you can participate in its Guinness World Record attempt for the most Kyles in one place. Aside from the World Record fun, Kyle Fair boasts great activities for all ages at Lake Kyle. Dance to live music on two stages, ride the carnival rides, grab some food and visit the local vendor market. Kyle Fair will also host a Ribs, Ritas and fajitas competition so make sure you come hungry.
700 Lehman Rd, Kyle, TX 78640
63rd Annual Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo, Stonewall, TX
Held on the third weekend of June, the Stonewall Peach JAMboree is a tasty, fun lineup of entertainment and culinary delights. Bring kids to watch the mutton-bustin’ contests at the rodeo and sample some delicious homemade baked goods. On Saturday, the whole day is peachy. There is a peach eating contest, peach show, baking auction and even the crowning of a Peach Queen. Tickets cover the rodeo and dance in the evenings, but daytime activities are free. Food and drink must be purchased separately.
250 Peach St, Stonewall, TX 78671 For more details on the weekend lineup, go to: www.stonewalltexas.com
Wimberley Glow Ride – May 25th, Wimberley, TX
Glow sticks, kids and bikes, what’s not to love? For National Bike Month, Wimberly aims to combine these fun elements. Its nighttime bike parade is open to all ages and skill levels, so go ahead and bring your big wheel and tricycle. Before you head down to Blue Hole Park in Wimberley, grab some glow sticks, battery-powered string lights or anything else that lights up or glows to decorate your ride. Tickets can be purchased in advance and cost $10 per bike. The ride starts after dark, at
8 p.m., and only lasts an hour so don’t be late.
333 Blue Hole Ln, Wimberley, Texas 78676
www.visitwimberleytx.org/events/glow-ride
Whimsy and Wonder – May 18th, Liberty Hill, TX
Whimsy and Wonder, a festival just north of Austin, will surround your family in art and music. Downtown Liberty Hill hosts this unique festival where you can visit local vendor booths, listen to live music and watch street performances. The Children’s Imagination Garden immerses kids in hands-on art installations and allows them to interact with artists “in their natural habitat.” Magicians, illustrators, potters and even a “dirty car artist” were present at last year’s festival. Your family can partake in fun activities like epoxy art, lantern-making and chalk art before heading over to the food vendors for a bite to eat. Your kids won’t want to go home when the festival is done.
1000 TX 332 Loop, Liberty Hill, Texas 78642
www.experiencelhtx.com/whimsyandwonder
Explore Elgin Arts & Culture – May 9th – 12th, Elgin, TX
There is more to Elgin than great BBQ restaurants. During the annual Explore Elgin Arts and Culture event, Main Street comes alive with arts and music that make this small town sparkle. Numerous sponsors including the Elgin Public Library and the Chamber of Commerce partner together to bring this cultural festival to locals and visitors alike. Stroll down Elgin’s Main Street to listen to live music, take part in hands-on art activities and even take a guided tour of historical sites.
301 N. Main St. Elgin, Texas 78621
www.elgintexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1348
Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com