Peaches, Whimsy & Wonder: Day Trips to Fun Events

Drive down I-35 or Mopac and you’ll see that Austin is growing and changing fast. According to the Business Journal, the Austin metro area (which includes suburbs like Round Rock and Georgetown) was the fastest-growing area in the country between 2020-22. With all the people, activities and events going on in Austin every day it can be easy to overlook fun things going on just outside the city limits. Austin outgrowth suburbs like Liberty Hill and Kyle still have that small-town feel, plus they are close enough to visit for an afternoon. Driving a little way out of the city to escape the traffic and congestion might be just what your family needs. If you’re looking for some fun on the outskirts of Austin this month, check out these events.

1

Taylor Fest – May 4th, Taylor, TX

Taylor, TX, a small town about 30 miles northeast of Austin, hosts Taylor Fest on the first Saturday in May. And no, this festival has nothing to do with Taylor Swift! Head to the Heritage Square in historic downtown Taylor to enjoy live music, cultural performances, art displays and more. Organizers invite everyone to, “come together to celebrate unity, promote economic growth and create a brighter future for Taylor.” The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. so you will have plenty of time to shop the local vendors, watch a live music performance and experience some of the diverse culture Taylor has to offer.

400 N Main St, Taylor, TX 76574

www.taylortx.gov/958/Taylor-Fest

2

Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza – May 17th-19th, Kyle, TX

You don’t have to be named Kyle to have a blast at Kyle Fair this May. Although, if you are named Kyle, you can participate in its Guinness World Record attempt for the most Kyles in one place. Aside from the World Record fun, Kyle Fair boasts great activities for all ages at Lake Kyle. Dance to live music on two stages, ride the carnival rides, grab some food and visit the local vendor market. Kyle Fair will also host a Ribs, Ritas and fajitas competition so make sure you come hungry.

700 Lehman Rd, Kyle, TX 78640

www.kylefair.com