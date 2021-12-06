The U.S. Postal Service is teaming up with We Are Teachers to introduce the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for third to fifth grade students.

The project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters. The goal is to build friendships and diversify students’ perspectives. By participating in the program, students will also improve their writing, communication and collaboration skills.

U.S. public, charter and private schools are invited to join the USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions to sign up, is available at weareteachers.com.