It’s finally fall, and we’re counting down the days to Halloween with some crafty inspiration. Help decorate the home in preparation for trick-or-treat fun with an easy and artsy project that everyone can enjoy. We’re sharing simple steps for making your own 3D paper pumpkin and help to sharpen your child’s scissor skills while you create!

Materials

Orange cardstock paper

Green cardstock paper

1 ruler

1 black marker

1 sharpened pencil

Child safety scissors

Box of split pins

Instructions

Using the ruler, a black marker, and a piece of orange cardstock paper, mark out eight (8) strips with a dashed straight line. Next, using parental supervision, allow your child to practice cutting along the lines using the scissors to cut out each of the 8 strips. This helps sharpen motor skills! Once your strips have been cut, place them in a circular arrangement, with one end of each strip layered on top of each other and secure them together with a split pin. This will serve as the base of your 3D pumpkin. Using a sharp pencil, gently and carefully poke a hole into the end of each strip that is on the outer perimeter of the circular arrangement. Cut a small rectangle of green cardstock paper out and poke a hole on one end with your pencil. This will be your pumpkin stalk. Gather the outer ends and your pumpkin stalk and line the poked holes up so they can be secured with a second split pin. This is the top of your 3D pumpkin! Using the black marker or other coloring materials, decorate your pumpkin with a silly or spooky face. Show off your artistic work by placing your 3D pumpkin somewhere special!

Photos and craft courtesy of www.nurturestore.co.uk

