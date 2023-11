Three Westwood IB® World High School students recently earned perfect scores on their challenging, college-level Advanced Placement (AP®) exams.

Kate Ren, a senior, is one of 44 students worldwide who earned a perfect score on the AP Macroeconomics exam. Minseong Jung, a senior (one of only 23 students worldwide) earned a perfect score on the AP Chemistry exam, and Uma Sthanu, a sophomore, earned a perfect score on the AP Computer Science exam.