Austin mom and entrepreneur Michelle Houf has launched Prep U, a line of personal care products for boys. Houf says she had trouble finding products that could get her boys clean but weren’t for babies or college-age young men. Her Prep U line is for the stage in between–they’re “starting to smell” but aren’t grown-up yet.

The first three products available are a body spray, a powder and a post-sport soak. Additional products will launch soon.