Tomlinson’s Feed is hosting its annual Pound4Pound pet food drive at its 15 Austin-area stores through Dec. 24. For every bag of food donated in stores, Tomlinson’s and five of its pet food suppliers will match the donation – pound for pound. Food collected during the drive will be distributed throughout 2019 to more than 40 area animal rescues spanning from Georgetown to New Braunfels.

“Our goal is to keep rescue pets healthy, happy and adoptable until their forever family finds them,” says Scott Click, owner of Tomlinson’s Feed. “This holiday season, we’ve set a goal to raise over 150,000 pounds of pet food. We invite our customers to join us as we work to feed Austin’s homeless pet community.”

In 2017, the Pound4Pound program donated 194,551 pounds of healthy pet food to pets in need.