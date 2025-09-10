Peter Bay to depart the Austin Symphony Orchestra at the end of the 2026–2027 Season

Bay will complete his 30-year tenure in 2027

AUSTIN, Texas— After three decades of artistic leadership, Peter Bay will complete his tenure as music director and principal conductor of the Austin Symphony Orchestra at the conclusion of the 2026–27 Season. His departure marks the end of an extraordinary era defined by musical excellence, an expanded repertoire and community engagement.

Bay emphasized that his decision marks the start of a new chapter in his career as a conductor.

“Following the 2026-2027 season, the 30th of my richly rewarding seasons with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the time feels right to pass the baton to someone else who will take it to further heights. I am not retiring from conducting but looking forward to new artistic challenges and opportunities. Music and conducting have been a life-long passion, and that will never change.

The Orchestra—our dedicated and loyal audience—and the city of Austin have given me so much, and I will always be grateful. I look forward to watching the Austin Symphony Orchestra grow and prosper and want to remain part of the Austin Symphony Orchestra family. You can bet I’ll never stay away too long,” Bay said.

Since joining Austin Symphony Orchestra in 1997, Bay has hired most of its current 83 musicians, introduced more than 300 new works to the Symphony’s repertoire, expanded its reach through performances beyond The Long Center, and engaged younger audiences with initiatives like Symphony BATS—the Symphony’s young professionals group.

Bay is the primary conductor for Ballet Austin and has collaborated extensively with the Austin Opera on productions including A Streetcar Named Desire, La Traviata, Turandot, The Marriage of Figaro and La Bohème. He was inducted into the Austin Arts Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Peter’s influence is immeasurable, not just in terms of artistic output but in the lives he’s touched—audiences, musicians and colleagues alike,” Justus Zimmerman, CEO and executive director of the Austin Symphony Orchestra, said. “His departure will mark the end of an era, but he will always be a part of the Austin Symphony Orchestra family.”

Bay’s collaborative spirit and artistic integrity have also earned him the admiration of many in the music world.

Internationally recognized pianist Anton Nel shared, “Working with Peter has been one of the great joys of my professional life. His deep musical insight and generosity of spirit make him a true artist and an even better human being.”

To honor Bay’s tenure, Austin Symphony Orchestra will present a series of special programs, events and tributes leading up to his final season, culminating in a celebratory collaboration with Austin City Limits produced by Austin PBS in 2027.

$3 Million Endowment

Austin arts philanthropists Sarah and Dr. Ernest Butler will give a $3 million endowment through the Butler Family Fund to support the continued artistic excellence of the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

“This generous gift will help the Austin Symphony Orchestra continue to deliver the artistic excellence our community values so deeply,” Linda van Bavel, president of the Austin Symphony Orchestra board, said. “It strengthens our foundation as we enter a new era and affirms the Butlers’ belief in the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s ability to uplift and connect through symphonic music.”

The board of trustees has begun planning for the next phase of artistic leadership, and further details will be shared in the months ahead.

For more information, including the 2025-26 Season which begins on September 12, visit www.austinsymphony.org